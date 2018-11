Good profit for Icelandic property companies in Q3

Icelandic listed property companies Heimavellir and Eik have issued their interim statements for the third quarter. Both companies made a good profit, the residential housing company Heimavellir reported earnings of 100 million ISK for the period and Eik, with a mixed commercial portfolio reported a profit of 743 million ISK.

