Diös acquires properties in Östersund

Diös Fastigheter has bought three properties in Östersund by Frösö Park in a 90 million SEK transaction. In total, the properties amount to 12,000 sq.m. of lettable floor area and one of the acquired properties consists solely of building rights, according to a press release from Diös.

“We regard the district to be the next big growth district in Östersund and have now established a strong position to be able to affect the development. Through our commercial properties and the acquired building rights, we have a good blend to be able to create values for both inhabitants and businesses in the district,” says Lars-Göran Dahl, head of business development at Diös.

The deal will be closed mid-November.

