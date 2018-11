Citycon appoints CEO and COO

Citycon has hired Amercian F. Scott Ball as the company‘s new CEO. Most recently he has been working for his own investment vehicle but before that he was the COO of Starwood Retail Partners. Ball replaces Marcel Kokkeel who will step down as CEO at the end of the year. He will remain as an advisor to the company until May 2019.

Moreover, the company has promoted Henrica Ginström to the position of COO. She has been with Citycon for eleven years, most recently as commercial head of its Norwegian operations. Ginström will replace Jurn Hoeksema at the end of the year, according to a press release.

