Cibus buys six Finnish properties

Cibus Nordic Real Estate has acquired a portfolio of six retail properties in Finland for a price of 30 million EUR and in connection to that refinanced one of its credit facilities. The seller of the portfolio is WasaGroup Funds Oy, a Finnish property developer and fund manager.

The acquired properties have a total LFA of 23,000 sq.m. and are currently leased to Kesko and Tokmanni.

As a part of the transaction, Cibus refinances one of its three existing credit facilities, extending the maturity profile of the loan and thus enables the deal.

– We will now start renegotiating the two remaining credit facilities, allowing us to expand our portfolio according to plan, Cibus chairman Patrick Gylling comments in a press release.

While focusing on the Finnish market, Cibus is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm‘s growth market First North.

Oskar von Bahr

