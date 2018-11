CEO increases NP3 stake

NP3 Fastigheter CEO Andreas Nelvig has bought 6,276 common shares in the company for a total amount of 377,000 SEK. He bought the stake on November 5th, at a price of 60 SEK per share, via the holding company Jonels AB, according to the PDMR registry.

Nelvig’s total holdings in NP3 now amount to 258,000 common shares and 30,600 preferred shares.

Oskar von Bahr

