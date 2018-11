Catena chairman sells shares worth 50 million SEK

Gustaf Hermelin, chairman of Catena, has sold 250,000 shares in the company. According to the Swedish PDMR registry, he sold the shares on November 15th, for a price of 198.5 SEK per share, a total amount of close to 50 million SEK.

To Dagens industry, Hermelin says that he has spent several years building Catena.

“I also have a passion for agriculture and forestry and acquired a number of farms over the past years so I felt this was a good opportunity to lower by debt burden and decrease the risk,” he adds.

After selling the stake, Hermelin owns 1.56 million shares in Catena, according to Holdings.

Earlier this week, Catena CEO Benny Thögersen, and deputy CEO Peter Andersson, bought 1,100 and 500 shares respectively in the company.

Oskar von Bahr