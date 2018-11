Castellum establishes eurobond framework

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Castellum EMTN

Castellum intends to fund itself on the European money market and to that purpose, the company has established an EMTN-framework. The framework has a maximum amount of 2 billion EUR and it is intended to enable financing through the issuance of euro denominated bonds.

The company has engaged JP Morgan, Danske Bank, Nordea and Swedbank to organise meetings with investors and, moreover, to explore the possibilites for a larger scale issuance on the eurobonds market, it says in a press release.

“We now have a valuable tool in order to increase the share of non-secured funding, extending our maturity profile and broadening our investor base,” CFO Ulrika Danielsson, comments.

Sverrir Thór