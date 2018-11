Brinova appoints deputy CEO

Malin Rosén, CFO of Brinova Fastigheter, has been appointed deputy CEO of the company, with immediate effect. According to a press release from Brinova, her promotion comes after the company‘s listing to Nasdaq Stockholm‘s main market.

Sverrir Thór