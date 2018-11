Balder invests 250 million DKK in housing

Balder has acquired building rights for 127 residential apartments in Danish city Hillerød. It is the company’s first acquisition outside Copenhagen, byensejendom.dk reports.

Construction is planned to commence in the autumn of 2018 and expected to be completed in 2020. The estimated investment is roughly 250 million DKK.

