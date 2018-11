Atrium Ljungberg taps new credit sources

In order to broaden its funding base, Atrium Ljungberg has issued a 500 million NOK bond in the Norwegian money market. Furthermore, the company has opened a 1,560 million SEK secured credit facility with Allianz and Brunswick Real Estate Capital, putting its property Gränbystaden galleria as collateral.

Both the bond and the credit facility mature in ten years. Following the transactions, the company has an average interest rate of 1.6 per cent and an aggregated maturity profile of 4 years.

Fastighetsnytt