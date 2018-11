ATP Ejendomme CEO steps down

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF

ATP Ejendomme CEO Michael Nielsen steps down with immediate effect. He will be replaced by his deputy, CFO Martin Vang Hansen, Estate Media reports.

“After almost 17 years the time has come for a change of watch in ATP Ejendomme. I’ve had a fantastic time at ATP and it makes me proud to think of everything we have achieved, but it is of course not without reluctance that I hand over the helm,” comments Michael Nielsen.

Sverrir Thór