American IT company moves into Frösundavik

Swedish fund manager Mengus has signed a lease for 1,000 sq.m. with American IT company ServiceNow in its property Frösundavik in Solna. ServiceNow will move in to its new premises in December.

Among other tenants in the building, brands such as SAS, Ford, Schneider and Plaza, can be found.

