-
All is set for more bids in the real estate sector
Dela med andra
TAGGAR
The recent numerous bids for real estate companies indicate that the stock market may be too cautious in its valuation of the sector. Therefore, there may be more bids ahead and Kungsleden is a possible takeover candidate. This is what Danske Bank’s Property Analyst Henrik Dahlgren tells Fastighetsnytt after EQT made a bid for Stendörren on Tuesday.
EQT Real Estates offers SEK 100.25 per share, which values Stendörren, the portfolio of which includes warehouse and logistics properties in the Stockholm area, at SEK 2.8 billion.
The bid represents a fairly modest premium of 3.8% compared to the Monday share closing price and a premium of 0.25% above the long-term net asset value. A small majority of the owners of Stendörren have already accepted the EQT bid.
Although the premium is low, the overall impression of the recent numerous bids in the sector is that there may be undervalued companies in the sector.
“t is undeniable that when real estate investors bid on the stock exchange with premium, it indicates that the stock market is too conservative in its valuation of the listed portfolios. This is supported by the string of bids in the last two years, including for Victoria Park, D. Carnegie and Sponda. As long as the valuation difference persists, buyouts will continue,” says Henrik Dahlgren.
Earlier this year, the German housing company Vonovia won a bidding war for Victoria Park. In the past, US private equity firm Blackstone made a bid for Finnish Sponda and D. Carnegie, now called Hembla. In the case of Sponda, the bid was made with Areim.
There have also been a couple of takeover bids of smaller real estate companies in recent months. Klövern made a bid for retail-oriented Agora in October and is taking over the entire company. In the same month, Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden made a bid for the single-property company Karlbergsvägen 77.
In terms of potential takeover candidates, Dahlgren singles out Kungsleden, which, moreover, was also mentioned by another analyst on another occasion.
“They have a good stock focusing on growth regions, a high proportion of offices and an uncomplicated balance sheet,” says Dahlgren.
He also points out that Kungsleden is largely owned by institutions, which may facilitate when trying to get a bid. Institutional owners usually do not have any links to the companies they own, but are only interested in getting as high a return as possible.
Hemfosa is also referred to as a potential candidate. In particular, since the focus on community properties after the spin-off of Nyfosa reduces the operational risk. Here too, institutional ownership is large.
Kungsleden is currently traded at a discount of 22% compared to the long-term net asset value. In the case of Hemfosa, the discount is 3%.
“As long as on-exchange property is cheaper than off-exchange property, it will drive a pressure where we will have more bids for listed companies,” says Dahlgren.
Oskar von Bahr
-
C och L slår ifrån sig kritiken
Valåret 2018 Både Annie Lööf (C) och Jan Björklund (L) ställde i veckan krav på friare hyressättning för att de ska släppa fram en socialdemokratisk regering. Nu sågar Hyresgästföreningen kravet, medan partiernas bostadspolitiska talespersoner helst tonar ned utspelet.
-
FN öppnar innovationscenter i Lund
Forskning, Syd Tillsammans med Ideon Science Park ska FN-organisationen UNOPS, med huvudkontor i FN-byn i Köpenhamn, öppna ett globalt innovationscenter i Lund.
-
Superkoalition bakom nytt logistikbolag
Det pratas om Fastighetsnytt rapporterade tidigare i veckan om att Christian Berglund, affärsområdeschef på Catena och medlem i bolagets koncernledning, valt att lämna bolaget. Med sig tar han även stjärnuthyraren Nicklas Schmidt och rykten på marknaden gör gällande att de tillsammans med ett par tunga fastighetsprofiler inom kort kommer att meddela om bildandet av ett nytt logistikbolag.
-
K2A överväger att gå till börsen
Börs Hyresbostadsbolaget K2A utreder förutsättningarna för att notera bolagets stamaktier av serie B på Stockholmsbörsens huvudlista under 2019.
-
Vasakronan säljer till Stena i Lund
Transaktioner - Syd Vasakronan säljer tre kontorsfastigheter i Lund till Stena Fastigheter. Fastighetsvärdet uppgår till 370 miljoner kronor.
-
-
Branschens chefer dåliga på hållbarhet
Hållbarhet Kunskapen om hållbarhet och leverantörernas arbete är låg eller obefintlig bland många chefer på Sveriges största bolag. Det visar en ny rapport från SB Insight. Allra värst är situationen i fastighetsbranschen som harvar i botten av totalrankingen.
-
En kommun för både stad och landsbygd
Samhälle Västervik kan beskrivas som en riktig sommarstad och kommunen har lyckats väl med att etablera sig som en attraktiv turistort. En av utmaningarna för tillväxt är det geografiska läget där långa pendlingsavstånd gör att det kan vara svårt att locka företagsverksamheter.
-
Martin Lindgren till Unibail-Rodamco
Rekrytering Martin Lindgren lämnar JLL för rollen som Director of Operations för Unibail-Rodamcos nordiska verksamhet.
Senaste kommentarer