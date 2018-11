ABG lowers Hufvudstaden recommendation

ABG Sundal Collier has changed its recommendation for Hufvudstaden from hold to sell. The target price is set at 130 SEK per share, Dagens industri reports. The Hufvudstaden share is traded at 137.8 SEK on Friday afternoon, down 2.4 per cent from a week before.

Oskar von Bahr