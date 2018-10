Will add 45,000 sq.m. to existent logistics property

Logicenters has signed an agreement with Speed Group to develop 45,000 sq.m. a logistics facility in Viared outside Borås. The facility will be an addition to the 38,000 sq.m. already leased to Speed Group and thus, upon completion, the facility will have a total area of 83,000 sq.m.

“It is a big task for us to start the development of what will eventually become our by far largest building. It will outsize Globen in terms of volume and is located in one of the best logistics locations in Sweden. This will be our sixth property in Viared and we keep investing here as we have a good relationship with the City of Borås,” Mattias Kettelhoit, Commercial Head, Logicenters, comments in a statement.

Speed Group assesses that five larger clients will fill the 83,000 sq.m. and that roughly 200 new jobs will be created as a result of the company’s expansion.

Fastighetsnytt