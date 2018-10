Wallenstam buys into coworking company

Swedish property company Wallenstam has bought 11,16 per cent of co-working company Convendum. Hence, the main market listed property company has become the third largest shareholder in Convendum. The shares acquired by Wallenstam have been issued directly to the property company.

Convendum, one of the main coworking concepts in Sweden, operates in Stockholm and Göteborg and is a tenant of Wallenstams in Göteborg.

“We find the flexibility of the coworking format interesting and believe in it”, Wallenstam CEO Hans Wallenstam comments in a press release.

He adds that Convendum has a well-developed concept offering attractive solutions in the premium segment of the market.

“We can see synergies and interesting possibilities in bringing our operations closer to each other,” Hans Wallenstam continues.

