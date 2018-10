Victoria Park: Suspected insider trading being investigated

EBM, the Swedish Economic Crime Authority is currently conducting an investigation into alleged insider trading with the shares of Victoria Park. The illegal trading is suspected to have occured in connection with the takeover bids for the Swedish residential housing company, first by Starwood Capital and then by Vonovia.

Dagens industri reports that the EBM‘s prosecutor confirms that three individuals, none of whom is listed as an insider in Victoria Park, have been arrested. He will however not confirm that the investigation is pertaining to trading with Victoria Park shares.

The newspaper has also spoken to Victoria Park‘s CEO Per Ekelund who confirms that the EBM paid a visit to the company in order to retrieve documents with information about the takeover bids.

Sverrir Thór