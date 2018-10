Victoria Park buys 223 flats in Örebro

Victoria Park adds 223 apartments to its Örebro portfolio by buying a portfolio from local company EP Förvaltning for an underlying value of 220 million SEK. The acquired portfolio has a total lettable area of 18,074 sq.m., which means that Victoria Park pays approximately 12,000 SEK per square meter.

According to a statement from the company, the acquired properties are fully let and the average rent amounts to 860 SEK per square meter. The portfolio is expected to be taken over on November 1st.

“We already own roughly 400 flats in Örebro and wish to grow further in the region. This transaction should be considered a supplement to our current portfolio, with well-located houses, and will give us further synergies in our management,” Per Ekelund, CEO of Victoria Park, comments.

Sverrir Thór