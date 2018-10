Takes the helm at Framtiden

Terje Johansson leaves Malmö and MKB to become CEO at Förvaltnings AB Framtiden, the umbrella for residential companies owned by the city of Göteborg. He replaces Mariette Hilmersson, who earlier this year left Framtiden to become regional manager for Castellum.

The new CEO of Framtiden held the same position at MKB for the past five years and before that headed the housing company of the city of Halmstad, according to a statement from Framtiden.

Sverrir Thór