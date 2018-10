Swap deal worth SEK 2,2 billion in Stockholm

In a SEK 2,2 billion swap plus cash deal, listed property company Atrium Ljungberg and insurance giant Folksam have traded centrally located office buildings in Stockholm. Folksam divests the property Tranbodarne 11, well-known as the KF-building and located in the Slussen area, and buys the properties Blästern 6 in Hagastaden and Roddaren 7 in Kungsholmen.

The value of the two properties acquired by Folksam is SEK 2,2 billion and in addition to the KF-building, Atrium Ljungberg receives land adjacent to the building and SEK 645 million in cash. The deal was initiated by Catella Corporate Finance.

In press release, Folksam states that the KF-building will be affected by the ongoing construction work in Slussen and therefore, it needs to be upgraded and modernised. Thus, Atrium Ljungberg, which owns properties in the area, is better suited to refurbish the building.

The property entails 22,000 sq.m. of leasable office areas and is close to fully let. The adjacent building rights allow for the upbringing of a 7,500 sq.m. large office building.

Sverrir Thór