Specialfastigheter issues 20-year bond

Specialfastigheter, one of the most prominent issuers of corporate bonds in the Swedish money market, has issued a new bond with a nominal value of 300 million SEK. According to a press release from the company, wholly owned by the Swedish government, the loan has a maturity time of 20 years and an annual coupon of 2,205 per cent.

The funds received through the transaction will be used to finance the everyday operations of the company.

“As interest rates remain at historical lows, we are taking the opportunity to secure our low funding costs by fixing the interest level,” Kristina Ferenius, CFO of Specialfastigheter, comments.

The bond is issued within Specialfastigheter’s MTN-programme and will be listed on the Stockholm Exchange.

Oskar von Bahr