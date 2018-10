Skanska signs lease in Aura office building

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Malmö Skanska

Skanska will let one level in its office building Aura in Citadellsstaden, Malmö, to Lindab. The Citadellstaden area is a new area under construction in centrally located Unversitetsholmen in Malmö. The area will be home to offices, residentials, a pre-school and retail.

As the lease with Lindab has been signed, only 2,500 sq.m. in Aura remain to be leased. The building is expected to be completed during the spring of 2019 and Grant Thornton will be among other tenants, as well as Trägårdh Advokatbyrå.

Fastighetsnytt