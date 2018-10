Skanska sells Jönköping office for 500 million SEK

Skanska invests 330 million SEK in a new centrally located office building in Jönköping. The property has been sold to Vacse for 500 million SEK and Vacse will lease it to government agencies Jordbruksverket and Skogsstyrelsen.

The building is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2021. It will have a leasable area of 16,400 sq.m. The property will be BREEAM certified, according to a press release.

Sverrir Thór