Skanska invests 412 million DKK in new office building

Skanska has commenced the first phase of its new office building Cph. Highline in Copenhagen. The building, located on Havneholmen. The construction giant invests 412 million DKK in the project where circa one third of the area to be built is already leased. The lease agreement with SAS Institute is for 5,850 sq.m, according to a press release made by Skanska.

The first phase will be about 16,600 sq.m. and when completed Cph. Highline will include a surface of 31,500 sq.m. The first phase is projected to be complete in July 2020.

Sverrir Thór