Signs lease with Toteme in Bibliotekstan

Hufvudstaden has signed a lease agreement with Toteme for a 225 sq.m. two-storey retail area in Bibliotekstan, Stockholm. The store will be the first physical store opened by the Swedish fashion brand.

“We are very happy to welcome Toteme to Bibliotekstan. The fact that Toteme has chosen Bibliotekstan for its first store strengthens Bibliotekstan as Sweden’s premiere high-street destination,” Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development Retail Stockholm at Hufvudstaden, comments in a press release.

