Signs green leases in Uppsala

Atrium Ljungberg has signed two new green leases to Academic Work and Tengbom in its property Forum in Uppsala. Moreover, the existing tenant, KitchenTime will expand their operations and add 400 sq.m. to their current green lease. In total, the lease agreements pertain to roughly 2,400 sq.m.

Academic Work will move in to their new 400 sq.m. offices in April 2019 while Tengbom will access their new office space in October 2019, about 1,500 sq.m.

Fastighetsnytt