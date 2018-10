Shift of power in Stockholm as greens go blue

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Stockholm

A new majority will take over Stockholm city hall as the green party, Miljöpartiet, has decided to break up the previous red-green coalition and work with the right wing alliance.

This was announced on Friday, October 12th, as a result of negotiations that the five parties have conducted since the election day, September 9th. Combined, the five parties have a total of 54 seats in the city council, meaning that they have a majority and do not require support from right wing populist party Sverigedemokraterna.

Moderate right wing party Moderaterna, as the incumbent Social democratic mayor Karin Wanngård steps down, will overtake the office of mayor. The shift of power means that controversial development projects such as The Nobel Centre on Blasieholmen and the Apple Store in Kungsträdgården will be cancelled and furthermore, the new majority has announced that the lease agreement with Bromma Airport, which expires in 2038, will not be renewed.

Maria Nordlander