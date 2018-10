SBB invests 289 million SEK in southern Sweden

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden recently announced the acquisition of two publically funded properties as well as eight residential properties in the municipality of Höganäs not far from Malmö in south Sweden. The property value underlying the transaction is 289 million SEK.

Together, the two publically funded properties have a lettable area of 5,174 sq.m. The largest tenant is the Höganäs Municipality board. The average remaining contract duration is ten years and the annual rental revenue is 7,4 million SEK. The residential properties contain a total of 152 flats and a total lettable area of 13,873 sq.m. The annual revenue is 14,5 million SEK.

The portfolio was sold by Jefast Holding and SBB will take control of the properties on November 30th, according to a press release.

Sverrir Thór