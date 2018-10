Riksbank keeps rate at -0,5 per cent

The majority of the board of governors of the Swedish Riksbank voted to leave the bank‘s key policy rate, the repo rate, unchanged earlier this week. The bank reiterated the previous guidance that the first interest rate hike for seven years will take place in either December or February 2019.

For the first time, deputy governor Henry Olsson was joined by deputy governor Martin Flodén in the stance that the repo rate should by raised by 25 basis points from the current level of -0,5 per cent.

Flodén referred to the increasing inflation and the strengthened confidence of the 2 per cent inflation target. Olsson has advocated a rate hike since the beginning of the year.

Oskar von Bahr