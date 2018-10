RevCap sells large property in Norway

Norwegian company Vinterparken AS has acquired the property Luhrtoppen 2 from a fund managed by RevCap/Colliers International. The property is located in Lørenskog commune in the vicinity of Oslo and consists of a lettable area of 32,000 sq.m. and was bought by RevCaP/Colliers in 2006 for 328 million NOK. Estate Nyheter reports that the purchasing price in the recent transaction is confidential but speculates that the value of the property has increased over the past twelve years.

“We have managed the property for many years on behalf of RevCap and increased the revenue substantially over that period.

The buyer is developing what is supposed to be the world’s largest indoor skiing facility in the adjacent building.

Fastighetsnytt