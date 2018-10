Pareto vehicle acquires office properties for 206 million NOK

In a transaction dated October 9th, Norwegian entrepreneur Terje Høili sold a pair of office properties in Fredrikstad to a syndicated structure created by Pareto Project Finance. The purchase price in the transaction amounted to 206 million NOK.

One of the properties serves as the regional head office for Visma while the other, under completion, will become the head office of Norwegian retail chain Europris. The total leasable area of the two buildings is roughly 9,000 sq.m.

Pangea Property Partners advised the seller in the transaction, according to Pangea’s weekly newsletter.

Sverrir Thór