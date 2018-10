Obos buys 11 per cent stake in JM

Norwegian housing developer Obos has returned to JM as a major shareholder by acquiring 10.7 per cent of the shares and votes in the company. Obos is now the largest shareholder in JM, ahead of Swedbank Robur whose stake in the company amounts to 8.5 per cent.

When Fastighetsnytt approaches Daniel Kjørberg Siraj, CEO of Obos, for a comment he says that JM is a good company.

“We have held a stake in JM previously. Obos has both listed and unlisted holdings in companies within our segment and JM is a placement that is structurally well-adjusted to our portfolio and now the price was at the right level,” Siraj says.

As the largest shareholder, Obos would of course be able to claim a seat on the board of directors of JM but Daniel Kjørberg Siraj does not wish to comment on whether or not they will.

“We will discuss that with the nomination committee but of course we have thoughts on the board work, as do all shareholders,” he says.

According to a notice to Finansinspektionen, the Swedish FSA, Obos acquired 4,015,000 shares in JM over the last few days and according to Holdings, additional 3,450,000 shares were acquired earlier in October.

In 2016, JM entered JM as an owner and gradually increased their stake before selling off the entire stake of over 6 per cent of the company at a hefty profit in September 2016.

