New major shareholder i Amasten

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Amasten Tvättbjörnen

Tvättbjörnen Holding is a new major shareholder in First North listed property company Amasten. Tvättbjörnen has acquired a 11,7 per cent stake in the company, via a directed share issue made to play for a portfolio of 21 properties in Sundsvall, north Sweden, as well as via a purchase of 5 million shares directly from Wariri Holding.

According to a press release from Amasten, Tvättbjörnen bought the shares for 4,5 SEK per share, an investment of 22,5 million SEK. After the transaction, Tvättbjörnen is Amasten‘s second largest shareholder, behind Sterner Stenhus Fastigheter that holds 19,4 per cent of the company.

In the press release, Tvättbjörnen owner Stig Svedberg comments that the company intends to increase its stake in Amasten and to Fastighetsnytt he says that they intend to be an active owner. As such, Tvättbjörnen may take a seat in the company‘s board.

Sverrir Thór