New head of JLL Sweden

Linus Ericsson will take over the position of managing director of JLL Sweden. He replaces Daniel Gorosch, taking effect on October 10th. Ericsson, who is currently the Head of Debt & Financial Advisory at JLL, joined the company in 2016 when JLL acquired financial advisory company AGL, with him at the helm.

“Sweden is one the largest real estate investment markets in Europe and thus an important market for JLL, with great opportunities going forward. I am delighted to hand over the responsibility for our entire Swedish operation to Linus,” Guy Grainger, CEO of JLL EMEA, comments in a statement.

