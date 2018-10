New chairman appointed to Akelius board

Anders Lindskog has been appointed as the new chairman of the board of Akelius Residential. He replaces Leif Norburg who retires after nine years as chairman. Norburg will however retain a seat on the board.

Accrording to a press release from Akelius, the company has grown by a factor of five during Norburg’s tenure and shareholders equity has increased by a factor of nine.

