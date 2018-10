NCC sells Helsinki property to Swiss Life

NCC has sold an office building under construction in Helsinki to Swiss Life Asset Managers for 460 million SEK. Located in the Fredriksberg area, described as one of Helsinki’s most attractive areas, the building consists of circa 9,000 sq.m. lettable office and retail areas.

According to a press release from NCC, the vacancy rate is 72 per cent and for the first two years after the transaction, NCC will guarantee the revenue for vacant surfaces.

In addition to the 9,000 sq.m. NCC has the option to develop 31,000 sq.m. of complementary surfaces in four stages. The building is certified as BREEAM Excellent.

The transaction is made as a corporate takeover based on a property value of 460 million SEK.

Sverrir Thór