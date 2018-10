Major lease in Sthlm 01

Skanska has signed a lease agreement with international coworking company IWG, which owns brands such as Regus, Spaces and No18. IWG leases 4,400 sq.m. in Skanska’s new landmark skyscraper Sthlm 01, located in Hammarby Sjöstad in southern Stockholm.

The agreement pertains to coworking spaces as well as meeting facilities for companies in the area. The new tenant will move in upon completion of the building, estimated in Q3 2020.

Moreover, Skanska has penned a lease agreement for 160 sq.m. with a new café brand, moving in during the autumn of 2020.

Sverrir Thór