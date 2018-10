Logicenters leases new logistics facility to New Wave Group

Nordic logistics property company Logicenters has acquired a newly completed logistics building in Råde, about 70 kilometers outside of Norwegian capital Oslo. The 8,000 sq.m. facility, of which 1,500 sq.m. are office and exhibition spaces, was bought from Fauna Eiendom through a forward contract in the summer of 2017 and was delivered to Logicenters upon completion. It has now been leased to New Wave Group.

“We are delighted that the new and modern facility for New Wave in Norway is now a part of our logistics portfolio. We are the biggest owner of modern logistics properties in the Nordic region and as such, intend to grow in Norway where we will add 44,000 sq.m. in Vestby this year”, Jørgen Bråten Nordby, Logicenters Norway, comments in a statement.

Logicenters was established in 2015 by private equity fund manager NREP. The company owns over 1.6 million sq.m. logistics spaces across the Nordic region.

Sverrir Thór