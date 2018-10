Leases 4,200 sq.m. in Borås

Castellum has penned a lease with Borås Unversity College for a 4,200 sq.m. warehouse space at Sagagatan 17 in Borås. The facilities will be used as a training area for the new police education programme, commencing in Borås in the spring semester of 2019.

The lease was made in cooperation with Savills.

Fastighetsnytt