Kildare goes through with Technopolis buyout

Kildare Nordic Acquisitions has announced that all conditions of the tender offer to acquire all shares in listed Finnish property company Technpolis plc have been fulfilled and therefore, Kildare will proceed with the acquisition.

The offer was subject to the conditions that the holders of a minimum of 90 per cent of the outstanding shares in the company would accept and that the appropriate authorities would not object to the takeover. As 93.12 per cent of the shareholders of Technopolis have agreed to the offer, and authorities have not made any objections, Kildare has decided to go through with the deal and already made payments to those who accepted. Furthermore, a subsequent offer period has been initiated, in order to allow remaining shareholders to accept the offer, according to a statement.

