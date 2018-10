Keva sells Kvartti of Spektri

Spektri Kiinteistöt Ky has acquired the Finnish real estate company Kvartti of Spektri from Keva. Kvartti owns property that is a part of the Spektri Business Park and according to a statement from Trevian Asset Management, who has been an advisor to Spektri in the transaction, the aim of the deal is to harmonize the business structure of Spektri Business Park. Furthermore, the aim is to streamline its operations in order to serve both tenants and investors better.

The buyer, a vehicle established by Finnish mutual pension insurance companies Ilmarinen and Varma along with Helsingin Seurakuntayhtymä and Yle Pension Fund, has chosen Trevian to manage the business park.

Fastighetsnytt