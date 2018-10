Ingvor Sundbom joins Heimstaden as CFO

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Heimstaden

Ingvor Sundbom has been hired to the position of CFO at Heimstaden. She replaces Magnus Nordholm who will take the helm at Norwegian Fredensborg, the largest shareholder of Heimstaden. Before joining Heimstaden, Ingvor Sundbom has worked as CFO at Hufvudstaden and Oscar Properties as well head of transactions at Bonnier Fastigheter. Her latest position was CEO at Prime Living.

She will enter her new position on November 5th, and reports directly to CEO Patrik Hall.

Fastighetsnytt