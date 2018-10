Ilmarinen divests two properties

Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen has sold two properties in Järvenpää and Valkeakoski respectively to the investment fund eQ Finnish Real Estate. One of the properties is a four-storey office building with a total leaseble space of circa 3,300 sq.m. The property is leased to local government and the Uusimaa Tax Authority, according to a statement from Newsec that has served as an advisor to the seller.

The other property, a two-storey commercial building in Valkeakoski consists of 8,700 sq.m. of leaseble areas with tenants such as K-Citymarket and the Valkeakoski town library.

Fastighetsnytt