Hemsö renews with Mälardalen University College

Hemsö has signed a new lease agreement with Mälardalen University College. The lease concerns a area of circa 34,500 sq.m. in Västerås and the contract period is ten years. The tenant has leased the facilities since 2007.

Moreover, Hemsö is currently developing a new campus for the Mälardalen University College in Eskilstuna. The project is expected to be completed in 2020 and entails modern and flexible facilities for 4,000 students and 300 faculty employees in a leasable area of approximately 20,000 sq.m.

– We are delighted to have renewed the lease with Mälardalen University College and look forward to a continued long term relationship with the college, Hemsö CEO Nils Styf says in a statement from the company.

Sverrir Thór