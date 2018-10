Generali makes first Nordic acquisition

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Copenhagen Generali

Italian fund manager Generali Real Estate has acquired a prime high-street retail property at Købmagergade in the heart of the Copenhagen shopping district. The deal is made on behalf of the fund Generali Europe Investment Holding, under management of Generali and in a statement the company says it’s its first ever direct asset acquisition closed in the Nordic real estate market.

The property, built in 1780, is mainly a retail building but also includes some residential units. It has recently been fully refurbished and has a total surface of 1,700 sq.m. The retail area is fully let to Beauty by Boozt.

Generali acquired the property from a private investor. In its statement, the fund manager says that it will continue to scout the Nordic market and that its investment strategy targets main European cities with a focus on prime office and high street retail.

Sverrir Thór