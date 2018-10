Gefion planning bid on Victoria Properties

Danish property developer Gefion Group is planning a tender offer to acquire all shares in listed property manager Victoria Properties. By taking over Victoria Properties and merging the two companies, Gefion will take the backdoor to the stock market as Victoria is listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

According to a statement from Gefion, the largest shareholders of Victoria Properties support the offer and adds that ideally, the management and board of directors of the targeted company will remain with it. Furthermore, the biggest stakeholders in Victoria Properties will become minor shareholders in Gefion.

The Copenhagen based property developer will add property management to its range of operations and the proposed acquisition of Victoria Properties is a part of that strategy.

Sverrir Thór