Finland: Nine months volumes down by 30 per cent from 2017

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Finland KTI

During the third quarter, property transactions amounting to a total of 1.6 billion EUR were made in the Finnish market. Thus, the total volume for the first nine months of the year is now at 5.6 billion EUR, according to Finnish market information company KTI.

The YTD figure is about 30 per cent lower than that of last year but it is still the second largest volume ever in the period from January to September, KTI writes in its regular update.

International investors have been active in the Finnish market and accounted for roughly 56 per cent of the total volume and the most active market segment thus far are office properties, accounting for about 31 per cent of the total volume, followed by retail and residentials.

Sverrir Thór