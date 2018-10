Deka acquires Swedish retail property for 840 million SEK

Deka Immobilien Investment, the real estate investment arm of German bank Deka Group, recently completed the acquisition of Länna Market retail center in the southern outskirts of Stockholm. The property, consisting of 37,000 sq.m. of lettable area and 1,000 parking spots, attracts over 1,2 million visitors per year and was acquired from Aberdeen Standard Investments.

According to the Linkedin page of Cushman & Wakefield, advisor to the seller, the purchasing price in the transaction was about 840 million SEK.

Deka Immobilien has a total exposure to the Nordic market of about 1 billion EUR, of which 67 per cent is in Finland. The company has invested 190 million EUR in Sweden and 170 million EUR in Norway. The Nordic portfolio is made of 14 objects and includes office, hotel and retail properties, according to information from Deka Immobiliens press department.

“The aim is to enter the Danish market and further expand the Nordic portfolio in all asset classes,” the press department writes in an email to Fastighetsnytt.

Sverrir Thór