Corem buys from Stendörren in Stockholm outskirts

Stendörren and Corem have agreed that the latter acquires the property Veddesta 2:43 in Stockholm suburb Järfälla from Stendörren in a deal valued at 325 million SEK. The 19,100 sq.m. logistics property has a vacancy rate of 9 per cent and an annual rental income of 29 million SEK.

The deal will be closed on November 15th, according to press release.

“We are pleased to have done an additional acquisition in Region Stockholm. The development of Veddesta appears to be exiting and as an already established player in the area, we are now creating a fantastic management unit,” Corem CEO Eva Landén comments.

