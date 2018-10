Conficap buys three Helsinki office properties

Finnish family office Conficap Oy has acquired three office properties in the Helsinki district Pitäjänmäki. The buildings have a total leasable area of 33,000 sq.m. and are all located within walking distance from the Pitäjänmäki and Valimo train stations.

The seller is a fund managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments, according to a statement from Conficap. The transaction value is undisclosed.

”Pitäjänmäki is a developing district in the middle of the Helsinki capital area. The advantage of the properties we have acquired is their accessibility both by public transport and by cars. The three properties form an entity that allows us to offer space solutions that fit different needs”, Conficap’s Real Estate Director Atte Köykkä, comments.

The investment is the second made in short period of time, by the recently founded company.

Sverrir Thór